RADV Lands Last Minute Improvements In Mesa 19.0, Introduces VK_EXT_memory_priority
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 29 January 2019 at 11:26 AM EST. 2 Comments
Mesa 19.0 is due to enter its feature freeze today, but the "RADV" Radeon Vulkan driver is seeing some last minute enhancements for this next quarterly feature release.

First off, RADV now supports the VK_EXT_memory_priority extension that was introduced earlier this month in Vulkan 1.1.97 as a means of supporting a priority value at memory allocation time so apps/games could let the driver know what are higher priority allocations to try to keep those to device-local memory, etc.

In another commit there is re-enabling fast depth clears for 16-bit surfaces on Volcanic Islands hardware. This yields around a 5% performance boost when running Rise of the Tomb Raider with DXVK... But unfortunately the native Linux port of this game is unaffected since it uses 32-bit depth surfaces and this also doesn't help out Shadow of the Tomb Raider either, but hopefully some other games using 16-bit depth surfaces under DXVK will be helped out.

Earlier in the week was fixed FP16 handling among other RADV fixes in recent days. This work will be found in Mesa 19.0 which should see its inaugural stable release in about one month.
