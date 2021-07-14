RADV Radeon Driver Lands NGG Culling Support As Another Performance Win
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 14 July 2021 at 07:07 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
Mesa's open-source Radeon Vulkan driver "RADV" has landed support for Next-Gen Geometry (NGG) culling support as ultimately what should provide another performance win for some workloads.

Building off prior Next-Gen Geometry (NGG) work within RADV, NGG-based culling support was merged on Tuesday night. NGG culling should help with performance for Navi 1x/2x GPUs that sport NGG.

As of now, NGG culling isn't enabled by default but requires setting the "RADV_PERFTEST=nggc" environment variable for the RADV Vulkan driver to make use of this NGG-powered removal of unneeded triangles during rendering.

The RADV implementation at this time supports NGG culling for vertex and tessellation eval shaders, triangle-based primitive topologies, and supports three different culling algorithms.

More details on this initial RADV NGG culling support via this merge request by Timur Kristóf. I'll have out fresh RADV benchmarks with NGG culling published later this week on Phoronix.
Add A Comment
Related News
Adreno 660 + 635 Now Supported By The Open-Source OpenGL/Vulkan Drivers
Raspberry Pi's V3DV Vulkan Driver Now Supports Geometry Shaders
Zink Now Supports OpenGL ES 3.2 Over Vulkan
Mesa 21.2 Lands NVIDIA's Code For Handling Alternate GBM Backends
Mesa's Exciting Milestones So Far In 2021 From Zink To Great Intel/AMD Open-Source Work
More Intel Xe-HP Enablement Code Lands In Mesa 21.2
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
XWayland 21.1.2 Released With NVIDIA Hardware Acceleration Support
Following NetBSD, DragonFlyBSD Now Has "COVID"
Linux 5.14 Supports Some Exciting Features With RISC-V
Linux 5.14 Can Create Secret Memory Areas With memfd_secret
USB Low Latency Audio Support Re-Submitted For Linux 5.14
Linux Mint 20.2 Released With Cinnamon 5.0 Desktop
FUTEX2 Spun Up A Fifth Time For This Linux Interface To Help Windows Games
AMD VanGogh APUs Get New Audio Driver For Linux