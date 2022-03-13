Radeon Vulkan Driver "RADV" Adds KHR_ray_query Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 13 March 2022 at 09:52 AM EDT. 4 Comments
Back in Q4 the Mesa 21.3 release added Vulkan ray-tracing support for the RADV driver. That RADV ray-tracing support has continued to mature and see performance optimizations. The latest major achievement for RADV's ray-tracing support is implementing support for the Vulkan KHR_ray_query extension.

KHR_ray_query provides ray queries for Vulkan and available with all shader types and part of Vulkan's ray-tracing feature set. Intel's open-source "ANV" Vulkan driver last month added KHR_ray_query support in Mesa 22.1-dev and now as of this Sunday the RADV driver is also exposing this important extension.


GravityMark


Konstantin Seurer opened the RADV ray query merge request last month and was merged a few minutes ago for Mesa 22.1 as the Q2'2022 driver update. This KHR_ray_query support has been successfully tested with Sascha's demos, a Vulkan mini path tracer, the GravityMark benchmark, Moments In Graphics' Vulkan renderer, and Quake II RTX among others.

More details on the KHR_ray_query support for RADV via this MR. RADV's ray-tracing support still requires the "RADV_PERFTEST=rt" environment variable be set for exposing the Vulkan ray-tracing extensions.
