RADV Vulkan Driver Introduces Support For ETC2 Compression
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 27 July 2018 at 01:30 AM EDT. 2 Comments
Mesa's RADV Vulkan driver now has support for ETC2 texture compression on select GPUs.

ETC2 texture compression with Vulkan (textureCompressionETC2) is now wired into this Mesa Radeon Vulkan driver. The support is contingent on hardware support being available which means AMD Stoney APUs or Vega/GFX9 hardware and newer.

Assuming you have Stoney or Vega and newer, as of this patch queued in Mesa 18.2-dev, you should be in good shape for using this royalty-free texture compression format.
