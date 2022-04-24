RADV LBVH Ray-Tracing Code Lands In Mesa 22.2
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 24 April 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT. 2 Comments
RADEON --
The Mesa Radeon Vulkan driver "RADV" LBVH support has landed for boosting the Vulkan ray-tracing potential for this open-source driver. The LBVH patch series is what I reported on earlier this month for at least one workload going from around 13 to 250 FPS boost.

LBVH in this context is for Linear Bounding Volume Hierarchy. The RADV pull request by Konstantin Seurer makes use of LBVH for building acceleration structures. The RADV LBVH patches is what yielded going from ~13 to ~250 FPS for RADV with the GravityMark Vulkan RT benchmark. The performance in GravityMark is hugely better butfor other Vulkan ray-tracing software your mileage may vary with no impact for some tests.

As explained in the MR, "The 'new' bvh building code uses a combination of [NVIDIA reference code] and [Google Fuchsia's graphics radix sort code] to sort the nodes along a space filling curve before creating the internal nodes."


The LBVH merge request was merged a few minutes ago making this RADV ray-tracing improvement part of next quarter's Mesa 22.2 release.
2 Comments
Related News
More AMD Radeon Graphics Driver Changes Queued Ahead Of Linux 5.19
GNOME 42 Mutter Lands Fix For Using The Old "Radeon" Graphics Driver
AMD Readies Initial Batch Of Radeon Graphics Driver Code For Linux 5.19
R600 Gallium3D Driver For Old Radeon GPUs To See Rewritten NIR Backend
AMDGPU Adding Support For DRM's Buddy Allocator In Linux 5.19
Updated AMDGPU Firmware Published To Deal With A Possible VCN Hang
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Debian To Consider Changing How It Treats Closed-Source Firmware
NVIDIA Posts Open-Source DRM Kernel Driver For NVDLA
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Release Candidate Images For Last Minute Testing
GNU C Library Dropping Various SSSE3 Optimized Code Paths
Box86 0.2.6 / Box64 0.1.8 Released With Working Steam & Steam Play On Non-x86 CPUs
LXQt 1.1 Released With XDG Desktop Portal Integration, Other New Features
SDL2 Reverts Its Wayland Preference - Goes Back To X11 Default
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Changes Default For NVIDIA Driver Back To Using X.Org Rather Than Wayland