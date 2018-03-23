A Valve Linux Developer Managed Another Small Performance Optimization For RADV
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 23 March 2018 at 05:23 AM EDT. 7 Comments
MESA --
The RADV Vulkan driver performance on the latest Mesa Git code is already looking quite good compared to the NVIDIA Vulkan Linux performance and even the Vulkan driver on Radeon Software under Windows. But the game is not over for the never-ending process of tuning the driver for optimal performance.

Samuel Pitoiset of Valve's Linux GPU driver team has today added another optimization to RADV for Mesa 18.1-devel Git. For GFX8 GPUs, he's enabled TC-compatible HTILE for 16-bit depth surfaces. This reduces the number of depth compression passes amd avoids some copies. GFX8 GPUs are from Polaris through Fiji, Stoney / Carrizo APUs, Iceland, and Tonga.

On a Polaris 10 GPU, Pitoiset found the Serious Sam 2017 performance to go up by about 4%. Talos and F1 2017 should also benefit but at least for his system's configuration he didn't notice any difference. In a shadow-mapping Vulkan demo the performance went up by 10~15%, which is now enough for RADV to compete with the AMDVLK driver in this particular demo.

Details from this patch now in Mesa Git.
7 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa 18.0 Should Arrive Today With Many Vulkan/OpenGL Driver Improvements
Mesa Gets Plumbed For Conservative Rasterization Support
Mesa 17.3.7 Released With A Bunch Of Fixes
Mesa 18.0-RC5 Released, Mesa 18.0 Should Finally Be Out On Friday
Mesa 17.3.7 RC2 Issued With Even More Patches
Reverse-Engineering of ARM Mali "Midgard" Now Has A Working NIR Shader Compiler
Popular News This Week
LG Announces webOS Open-Source Edition
Benchmarks Of Russia's "Baikal" MIPS-Based Processors, Running Debian Linux
Linux 4.17 To Enable AMDGPU DC By Default For All Supported GPUs
Some Windows Server 2016 vs. Linux Network Benchmarks
Intel Open-Sources Sound Firmware, Pushing For More Open Firmware
Linux 4.17 Spring Cleaning To Drop Some Old CPU Architectures