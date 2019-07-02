AMD "GFX8" Hardware Now Has Expanded DCC Support With RADV Vulkan Driver

The latest work by Valve open-source Linux graphics driver contributor Samuel Pitoiset is on offering Delta Color Compression (DCC) support for layers with the Vulkan RADV driver.
On top of the Delta Color Compression support already within RADV, this Mesa Radeon Vulkan driver now has DCC support for Vulkan layers.
As of today after several commits, the work by Pitoiset was enabled in Mesa 19.2 Git. This addition has the ability to help enhance the performance further for this open-source Radeon Vulkan driver separate from AMD's official "AMDVLK" driver.
But with the code in its current form, DCC for layers is only enabled for AMD "GFX8" GPUs that range from Tonga through Polaris. There isn't yet working code in place for flipping on this feature for Vega GPUs and newer, but hopefully that will come soon -- ideally ahead of the Mesa 19.2 branching in the weeks ahead for releasing around the end of August.
