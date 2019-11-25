Valve's Open-Source Driver Developers Revise Their RADV "Secure Compile" Feature
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 25 November 2019 at 04:47 AM EST. 1 Comment
RADEON --
Last month Valve's open-source Linux GPU driver developers introduced a "secure compile" feature to the Radeon Vulkan driver to do just as the name implies and making use of SECCOMP filters for enforcing the security aspect. They have now revised this implementation in order to provide faster shader compile times.

The focus of the RADV "secure compile" functionality has been the ability to safely pre-compile large sets of shaders to help with game load times. In making sure there are no nefarious shaders, SECCOMP filters and forking the processes is done.

With a revised implementation merged on Sunday night to Mesa 20.0-devel, fresh forking of the pipeline compiles is being done at device creation time. Rather than doubling the shader times, this revised implementation should only result in compile time increases of about 20% under the secure route.

This ultimately lowers resources and avoids the much slower compile times of shaders.

Seeing as these commits landed as "fixes" to the original RADV secure compile support, it's possible we will see this code back-ported for Mesa 19.3 too.
1 Comment
Related News
AMDKFD/ROCm GPU Compute Can Work On POWER Systems Like Raptor's Talos II
Linux 5.6 Will Bring Another Radeon Run-Time Power Management Improvement
AMD Promotes Navi 14 Linux Support Out Of "Experimental" + Fixes For Raven Ridge
AMD Announces Radeon Pro W5700 RDNA Workstation Graphics Card
AMD Announces Radeon Open Compute ROCm 3.0
AMD OverDrive Overclocking To Finally Work For Radeon Navi GPUs With Linux 5.5 Kernel
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Glimpse 0.1 Released As The Rebranded Fork Of The GIMP
Fedora Developers Looking To Change The Default Text Editor From Vi To Nano
Half-Life: Alyx Releasing In March 2020 With Linux Support
Various Game Emulators Are Faster On Mesa Drivers Now Thanks To OpenGL Threading
Debian Adds Another Option For Its Init System Diversity General Resolution
Intel Details New Data Streaming Accelerator For Future CPUs - Linux Support Started
Latest WireGuard Patch Out For Review With It Looking Like It Will Land For Linux 5.6
systemd 244-RC1 Released With Many Changes