RADV Lands Another Fast Clear Optimization, Helping An Operation 18x

Samuel Pitoiset of Valve's open-source Linux graphics driver team has landed a patch providing another optimization around fast clears for the Radeon "RADV" Vulkan driver within Mesa 19.0.This latest nearly 300 line patch allows for fast clears on the depth part of a surface or the stencil part when HTILE is enabled. For now though it's only enabled on Vega/GFX9 due to no testing on GFX8 hardware.For this particular fast clear optimization, clearing the depth aspect on a 4096x4096 D32_SFLOAT_S8_UINT image is about 18x faster.More details in this commit