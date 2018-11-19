RADV Lands Another Fast Clear Optimization, Helping An Operation 18x

Samuel Pitoiset of Valve's open-source Linux graphics driver team has landed a patch providing another optimization around fast clears for the Radeon "RADV" Vulkan driver within Mesa 19.0.
This latest nearly 300 line patch allows for fast clears on the depth part of a surface or the stencil part when HTILE is enabled. For now though it's only enabled on Vega/GFX9 due to no testing on GFX8 hardware.
For this particular fast clear optimization, clearing the depth aspect on a 4096x4096 D32_SFLOAT_S8_UINT image is about 18x faster.
More details in this commit.
3 Comments