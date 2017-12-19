RADV Has Cleared Out Its F1 2017 Vulkan Driver Bugs
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 19 December 2017 at 05:58 PM EST. Add A Comment
Samuel Pitoiset working on Valve's Linux GPU driver team has addressed the last of the minor F1 2017 rendering bugs encountered when using the open-source RADV Vulkan driver.

Feral Interactive released F1 2017 last month as the first Vulkan-exclusive Linux game. RADV overall has been working out well for this game, but there have been some minor rendering issues coming up, particularly with Vega/GFX9 GPUs. In fact, RADV has competed with AMDGPU-PRO Vulkan performance in this particular game.


It looks like with today's Mesa 17.4-dev Git, the last of these minor issues have been taken care of.

Pitoiset commented after landing a series of RADV Git patches, "F1 2017 looks good now."

These changes will be found in Mesa 18.0 due to be released in February, if you are not comfortable running Mesa Git.
