The Radeon RADV and Intel ANV Vulkan drivers have support for the new VK_EXT_buffer_device_address extension with the in-development Mesa 19.1.
VK_EXT_buffer_device_address was introduced last month with Vulkan 1.1.97 as a way to query a device address value for a buffer. That buffer address can then be used by GLSL's PhysicalStorageBufferEXT or SPIR-V's SPV_EXT_physical_storage_buffer to access the buffer memory.
The Intel Vulkan driver landed support for the buffer device address extension a few days ago.
Separately, Bas Nieuwenhuizen wired up the support on Wednesday for supporting VK_EXT_buffer_device_address with RADV following several prerequisite patches for getting the infrastructure in place.
These changes and surely a lot more Vulkan work will be found in Mesa 19.1, which should be introduced as stable around the end of May. First up though is the Mesa 19.0 release currently in its RC phase but if all goes well that will debut before the end of the month.
