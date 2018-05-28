RADV Gets A Performance Improving Workaround For Vega, Helps Dota 2

In my recent 12-way Linux GPU tests with the very newest Radeon/NVIDIA drivers the RX 580 in particular was performing great on the open-source RADV driver against the NVIDIA competition while the latest Vega GPUs were a bit lagging still. Fortunately, RADV co-founder Bas Nieuwenhuizen has landed another performance optimization.
Bas implemented an alternate scissors workaround for Vega/GFX9 hardware. When running with the GPU in a low power state it was enough to boost the Dota 2 performance by 11% but overall should be part of helping to close the RADV vs. AMDVLK Vulkan driver performance gap.
This change should particularly help Dota 2 for Vega based upon how Valve engineered the game, but doesn't look like it will help any other major titles at this point.
Bas Nieuwenhuizen has also updated Mesa's common Vulkan XML/header code against the newest Vulkan 1.1.76 specification. With that he has also implemented RADV support for VK_KHR_draw_indirect_count, which was an easy add since it mirrors the AMD draw indirect count extension that was already supported by this Radeon Mesa Vulkan driver.
