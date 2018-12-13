Mesa 19.0 RADV Vulkan Driver Gets New Fixes To Help DXVK Gaming
13 December 2018
Samuel Pitoiset of Valve's Linux graphics driver team has landed some fresh patches in Mesa 19.0 (and also marked for back-porting to the stable branch) to help out the DXVK gaming experience for Windows games using Direct3D 11 that are re-mapped to run on top of the Vulkan graphics API.

Notable for gamers is switching on EOP in another case, which prevents the game Yakuza from hanging the GPU when running with DXVK. No word if any other games are helped out by this to prevent hanging the GPU, but it's certainly possible.

There is also a change to allow skipping DCC decompressions with a new predicate (that new predicate added in the prior commit). This could potentially help out games like F1 2018 doing DCC decompression, but Samuel noted he didn't see any performance improvements at least for that game atop DXVK when testing out this patch.

As of yesterday, RADV also now exposes Vulkan 1.1.90 compared to v1.1.70.

The latest RADV Mesa activity can be viewed here.
