RADV Vulkan Driver Should Now Work Much Better With DXVK For Direct3D 11 Wine Gaming
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 9 June 2018 at 09:42 AM EDT.
For those relying upon DXVK for running Direct3D 11 games over Vulkan with Wine, the RADV Vulkan driver from Mesa Git should now be working out much better for this fast-developing graphics translation layer.

DXVK continues making great strides for delivering a performant D3D11-over-Vulkan implementation for Wine games/applications. For those using the open-source Radeon Vulkan "RADV" driver in Mesa 17.2-dev, the experience should be much more pleasant.


As of today, RADV with DXVK should be much more stable in leading to issues with fewer games. Samuel Pitoiset of Valve's Linux GPU driver team has landed two fixes for addressing RADV issues with DXVK: radv: add a workaround for DXVK hangs by setting amdgpu-skip-threshold, which address potential GPU hangs, and radv: fix missing ZRANGE_PRECISION(1) for GFX9+, which fixes rendering issues with Vega.

As confirmed via this bug report when using Mesa + LLVM Git/SVN, running games like Grand Theft Auto V and The Witcher 3 should no longer yield hangs with RADV. The game Banished should also be rendering correctly and it sounds like some other games may be improved too by these latest RADV patches like Hellblade, Vampyr, Final Fantasy XIV, and Tekken 7.
