RADV Gets A Big Performance Boost Thanks To DCC
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 29 December 2017 at 06:59 AM EST. 27 Comments
RADEON --
Not only is Vega now Vulkan 1.0 conformant with RADV, but it's also much faster if pulling down the very latest Mesa bits.

While David Airlie was tackling Vega conformance fixes, Bas Nieuwenhuizen was working on DCC transfer support. DCC in this context is Delta Color Compression DCC offers lossless color compression on GCN 1.2+ GPUs and allows for significant bandwidth savings that in turn can mean measurable performance improvements. The RADV DCC support wasn't efficiently used up to this point.


With Nieuwenhuizen's DCC patch series now merged to Mesa Git for RADV, DCC is now "practically" used and is yielding performance improvements of around 5~10% on a number of Vulkan Linux games for Radeon RX Vega at 4K resolution.

Pull the latest Mesa Git as of a few minutes ago if you want to benefit from this proper DCC support in RADV. It looks like my New Year's weekend will be spent with RADV running some fresh benchmarks.
27 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
Porting Of Changes/Fixes From AMDVLK To RADV Vulkan Driver Begins
AMDGPU DC Patches To Test This Christmas
AMDGPU Queues Up "More Stuff" For Linux 4.16
RADV Has Cleared Out Its F1 2017 Vulkan Driver Bugs
The RADV Vulkan Driver Is Shy Of 40,000 Lines Of Code
The AMD Linux Drivers Do Not Yet Support Radeon "Navi"
Popular News
Eelo: The Latest Linux Mobile Attempt, Led By Mandrake's Founder
NVIDIA May Be Trying To Prevent GeForce GPUs From Being Used In Data Centers
FreeBSD Looks At Making Wayland Support Available By Default
VLC 3.0-RC3 Released With Hardware Decoding That Works On All Platforms
Samsung Dealing With Wayland "Zombie Apocalypse" Bug
Blender 2.8 Is Coming In 2018 With Huge Improvements