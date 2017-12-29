RADV Gets A Big Performance Boost Thanks To DCC

Not only is Vega now Vulkan 1.0 conformant with RADV , but it's also much faster if pulling down the very latest Mesa bits.While David Airlie was tackling Vega conformance fixes, Bas Nieuwenhuizen was working on DCC transfer support. DCC in this context is Delta Color Compression DCC offers lossless color compression on GCN 1.2+ GPUs and allows for significant bandwidth savings that in turn can mean measurable performance improvements. The RADV DCC support wasn't efficiently used up to this point.

With Nieuwenhuizen's DCC patch series now merged to Mesa Git for RADV, DCC is now "practically" used and is yielding performance improvements of around 5~10% on a number of Vulkan Linux games for Radeon RX Vega at 4K resolution.Pull the latest Mesa Git as of a few minutes ago if you want to benefit from this proper DCC support in RADV. It looks like my New Year's weekend will be spent with RADV running some fresh benchmarks.