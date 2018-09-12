RADV Finally Picking Up Support For Conservative Rasterization
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 12 September 2018 at 07:06 PM EDT. 2 Comments
The RADV Mesa-based Radeon Vulkan driver is picking up support for another extension.

Back in January with the Vulkan 1.0.67 release one of the new extensions introduced was VK_EXT_conservative_rasterization. The Vulkan conservative rasterization mode allows for over-estimation or under-estimation in limiting the rasterization process and providing more certainty over the expected rendering behavior.

While NVIDIA rolled out support within days for this new extension and back in August the AMDVLK driver added the extension, now we're finally seeing this extension hit RADV.

RADV's VK_EXT_conservative_rasterization extension comes courtesy of Valve driver developer Samuel Pitoiset. This functionality is only implemented for Vega/GFX9 hardware and newer.

Currently the support is available in patch form but should work its way into mainline for Mesa 18.3.
