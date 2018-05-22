RADV Gets Fix For DXVK With World of Warcraft & Other Games

If you have been experiencing rendering issues with the Vulkan-over-Direct3D "DXVK" layer while playing games on Wine and are using the RADV Vulkan driver, you may want to upgrade to the latest Git.
Samuel Pitoiset of Valve's Linux graphics team has landed a Centroid interpolation fix for the RADV driver within Mesa 18.2-dev. This fix is also marked for back-porting to Mesa 18.0 and 18.1 branches too.
This fix is ensuring centroid inputs get initialized when MSAA is disabled otherwise it can lead to rendering issues. The Witness, World of Warcraft, and Trackmania are among the games exhibiting rendering issues up until this centroid interpolation was fixed.
