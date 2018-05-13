RADV Lands VK_PIPELINE_CREATE_DISABLE_OPTIMIZATION_BIT
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 13 May 2018 at 08:12 AM EDT. 2 Comments
RADEON --
The RADV Vulkan driver within Mesa has landed its VK_PIPELINE_CREATE_DISABLE_OPTIMIZATION_BIT support so applications/games can opt to disable optimizations when compiling a Vulkan pipeline. This is notably what was just covered the other day for helping to reduce stuttering with DXVK.

When VK_PIPELINE_CREATE_DISABLE_OPTIMIZATION_BIT is set, NIR linking optimizations are not utilized. In doing so it sped up the compilation time of some Unity demos by about 10% as a reference test done by Timothy Arceri at Valve. This is what is being used by a DXVK branch to speed up the compilation time while asynchronously triggering off an optimized build in the background and then transparently switching over to the optimized build when ready, thereby hoping to eliminate stuttering for waiting on the initial compilation. So far I haven't seen any other Vulkan applications/games request support for this bit.

This bit landed in Mesa Git for next quarter's Mesa 18.2 release.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
Radeon ROCm 1.8 Compute Stack Released
Radeon Pro Software 18.Q2 Released For Linux
AMDVLK Vulkan Driver Sees A Big Update, Prepping For VK_EXT_descriptor_indexing
AMD TrueAudio Next 1.2 Released, But Still No Linux Support
ROCm 1.8 Beta Packages Available For Radeon GPU Compute/OpenCL Testing
ROCm 1.7.2 Brings Fixes To The Open-Source Radeon Compute Stack
Popular News This Week
NVIDIA Ends The GeForce Partner Program
Linux Kernel Hardens Sound Drivers Against Spectre V1 Vulnerability
NVIDIA's Work On Adding Ray-Tracing To Vulkan
FreeDesktop.org Migrating To GitLab
Google Makes Linux Apps On Chrome OS Official
Mark Shuttleworth Talks Of New Ubuntu Installer Ideas With HTML5/Electron & Snaps