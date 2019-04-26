The Radeon "RADV" Driver Now Exposes Vulkan 1.1 On Android
While the Mesa-based Radeon "RADV" Vulkan driver has been exposing Vulkan 1.1 since last year, the upcoming Mesa 19.1 will bring support for Vulkan 1.1 when this driver is active on Android systems.

While the intersection of RADV driver usage on Android systems is quite low, this RADV Vulkan 1.1 support on Android comes following the merging of the YCbCr support into Mesa Git for the upcoming 19.1 release. Of the many additions to Vulkan 1.1 was YCbCr color formatted textures handling

The YCbCr color space bits were necessary for enabling Vulkan 1.1 when running on Android and are now in place and 1.1 enabled in time for the Mesa 19.1 branching next week and stable release around the end of May. This YcbCr support there is too for RADV on the Linux desktop for anyone interested / use-cases of relevance.
