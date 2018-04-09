VK_AMD_shader_core_properties Now Supported By RADV

Thanks to Samuel Pitoiset of Valve's Linux driver team, the RADV open-source Radeon Vulkan driver supports the new VK_AMD_shader_core_properties extension.
A few days back Vulkan 1.1.72 was released and one of three new extensions was VK_AMD_shader_core_properties. This AMD shader core properties extension to Vulkan exposes physical device characteristics like the number of shader engines, SIMDs per compute unit, threads per wavefront, and other shader related hardware details.
Pitoiset sent out patches adding support for this shader core properties extension on the Mesa mailing list this weekend. Today he has already landed the work into Mesa 18.1 devel Git.
This includes the headers update against 1.1.72 and related changes. Great to see RADV (as well as Intel ANV and the separate AMDVLK) open-source Vulkan drivers continuing to stick close to the upstream Vulkan feature-set.
