VK_AMD_shader_core_properties Now Supported By RADV
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 9 April 2018 at 09:09 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VULKAN --
Thanks to Samuel Pitoiset of Valve's Linux driver team, the RADV open-source Radeon Vulkan driver supports the new VK_AMD_shader_core_properties extension.

A few days back Vulkan 1.1.72 was released and one of three new extensions was VK_AMD_shader_core_properties. This AMD shader core properties extension to Vulkan exposes physical device characteristics like the number of shader engines, SIMDs per compute unit, threads per wavefront, and other shader related hardware details.

Pitoiset sent out patches adding support for this shader core properties extension on the Mesa mailing list this weekend. Today he has already landed the work into Mesa 18.1 devel Git.

This includes the headers update against 1.1.72 and related changes. Great to see RADV (as well as Intel ANV and the separate AMDVLK) open-source Vulkan drivers continuing to stick close to the upstream Vulkan feature-set.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
VKVG: Vulkan Vector Graphics With A Cairo-Like API
"The Forge" Rendering Framework Adds Linux/Vulkan Support
Vulkan 1.1.72 Released With Three New Extensions
DXVK 0.41 Released, Slightly More CPU Efficient & Offers A Heads-Up Display
Various Vulkan Ray-Tracing Efforts, Including A Rust-Written Ray-Tracer
VK9 Continues Persevering With Direct3D 9 Over Vulkan
Popular News This Week
Apple Is Looking For Linux Kernel Developers
Torvalds Expresses Concerns Over Current "Kernel Lockdown" Approach
Linux Set To Shed Nearly 500k Lines Of Code By Dropping Old CPUs
Valve Reaffirms Commitment To Linux, SteamOS
Clear Linux Shedding More Light On Their "Magic" Performance Work
Red Hat Developer Posts Patches As A Baby Step To Converting Linux Kernel To C++