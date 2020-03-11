RADV ACO Can Now Handle More Shaders With Mesa 20.1-devel
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 11 March 2020 at 07:28 AM EDT. 5 Comments
MESA --
Prolific ACO shader compiler back-end developer Timur Kristóf has managed to land his latest improvements in Mesa 20.1-devel for this alternative to the AMDGPU LLVM back-end supported so far by the RADV Vulkan driver.

This latest addition to ACO is support for compiling tessellation control/evaluation shaders. This expanded support around tessellation shaders required a fair amount of reworking but ultimately appears to be in order and now all shader stages with ACO in RADV are enabled.

This merge request that was honored today outlines all of the changes this round to ACO. There is still some additional optimizations and other improvements planned for a follow-on MR.

Timur's testing doesn't indicate any performance or functionality regressions from his ACO testing thus far. ACO is in increasingly great shape for this Valve-backed shader compiler and helps allow AMD Radeon graphics to perform even better for gaming on Linux. RADV+ACO isn't enabled by default but requires setting the RADV_PERFTEST=aco environment variable for activation. We'll see if any upcoming Mesa 20.x release opts for enabling ACO by default.
5 Comments
Related News
Mesa 19.3.5 Released To End Out The Series, Time To Move To Mesa 20.0
Mesa 20.1 Lands OpenGL Threading Improvements
Mesa 20.0.1 Released With First Batch Of OpenGL/Vulkan Driver Fixes For The Quarter
Panfrost Gallium3D Driver Seeing New "BIR" Compiler
LLVMpipe Tessellation Shader Support Is Now Working - Runs Unigine Heaven
Panfrost Gallium3D Driver Adds Experimental OpenGL ES 3.0 For Open-Source Arm Mali
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 75 On Wayland Now To Have Full WebGL, Working VA-API Acceleration
The New Microsoft exFAT File-System Driver Is Set To Land With Linux 5.7
Acer Is Launching In Germany What Could Be A Great AMD Ryzen 5 4500U Linux Laptop
IBM To Transition Their z/OS, POWER + AIX Compilers To Being LLVM/Clang-Based
Thermal Pressure On Tap For Linux 5.7 So The Scheduler Can Be Aware Of Overheating CPUs
Steam For Linux Beta Finally Fixes Post-Login Annoyance
APT 2.0 Released For Debian Package Management
Systemd 245 Released - First Version Including Systemd-Homed