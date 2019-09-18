Valve's ACO Shader Compiler Under Review For The Mesa Radeon Vulkan Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 18 September 2019 at 06:41 AM EDT. 1 Comment
RADEON --
The RADV "ACO" shader compiler announced by Valve back in July for the fastest compilation speeds and best possible code generation may soon be hitting mainline Mesa for the open-source AMD Linux graphics stack.

The ACO shader compiler as an alternative to the existing AMDGPU LLVM shader compiler back-end has shown quite promising results for Linux games. ACO has become more featureful over time and is now largely at feature parity to the existing shader compilation support while generally offering some performance advantages, thanks to the effort and funding by Valve.

Opened on Tuesday was a merge request for adding the ACO shader compiler to the Mesa code-base for the RADV Vulkan driver. There's been talk of extending ACO to the RadeonSI OpenGL driver too, but at least at this time the changes are just about the Mesa Radeon Vulkan driver.

The code is still undergoing review so it's not mainlined yet, but hopefully we'll see this become an option for next quarter's Mesa 19.3 release. More benchmarks will come when ACO is merged though initially at least it may not be running at its full performance due to some related NIR changes still pending as well.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
AMD Linux Driver's LRU Bulk Moves Can Be A Big Help For Demanding Linux Games
Radeon Navi 12/14 Open-Source Driver Support Now Being Marked As "Experimental"
Radeon RADV Vulkan Driver Tackling NGG Stream-Out
Mesa Vulkan Drivers Now Tracking Game Engine/Version For Handling More Workarounds
Radeon ROCm 2.7.2 Released
AMDGPU Driver Looking To Re-Enable Performance-Boosting "Bulk Moves" Functionality
Popular News This Week
How Intel's Clear Linux Team Cut The Kernel Boot Time From 3 Seconds To 300 ms
Linux 5.4 To Fix Many Newer 64-bit Windows Games On Wine / Steam Play
How Google's Android Maintains A Stable Linux Kernel ABI
Microsoft Teams Is Coming To Linux
GNOME 3.34 Released With Its Many Performance Improvements & Better Wayland Support
The Linux Kernel Is Preparing To Enable 5-Level Paging By Default