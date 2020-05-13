RADV ACO Adds A Version Hack/Workaround For An Extra 2~5% Boost In SotTR
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 13 May 2020 at 06:53 AM EDT. 5 Comments
RADEON --
While many hoped that with the adoption of Vulkan it would lead to avoiding driver-specific checks/workarounds, that's still not been the case to workaround various driver bugs and other issues. The RADV ACO compiler back-end has resorted to altering its version string in order to obtain 2~5% higher performance in Feral's latest Linux game release.

While RADV+ACO doesn't make use of LLVM, they are now appending "LLVM 9.0.1" to the version string when enabled via a new DRI option (radv_report_llvm9_version_string). Reporting LLVM 9.0.1 even though LLVM isn't being used was added as a workaround for Shadow of the Tomb Raider to achieve 2~5% higher performance with ACO.

The Linux game port is applying shader workarounds for Radeon graphics when LLVM 8.0 or older is detected or if LLVM isn't present. Those workarounds hurt the out-of-the-box ACO performance so now there is this ACO workaround to expose LLVM 9.0.1 in turn to avoid the game's shader workarounds.

This workaround was merged today in Mesa 20.2-devel.
5 Comments
Related News
Radeon Rays 4.0 Released - Adds Vulkan While Dropping OpenCL, No Longer Open-Source
AMD Announces The Radeon Pro VII
Linux 5.8 Bringing Soft Recovery Support For GFX10/Navi
RadeonSI Driver Now Supports AMD Trusted Memory Zone
AMDGPU Patches Under Discussion For Better External GPU Hot Unplug Handling
AMDGPU TMZ Support Wired Up For Linux 5.8
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
OpenIndiana Hipster 2020.04 Released To Phase Out Python 2, GCC7 As Base Compiler
Intel Preparing Platform Monitoring Technology - Hardware Telemetry With Tiger Lake
LibreOffice On Windows Will Now Hard Require Clang For Performance Reasons
Firefox 76 Released With WebRender Improvements, Better Security
AMD Working With GNU Developers To Provide More Robust Runtime Detection For Better Performance
The Wayland Book Is Now Freely Available
Ubuntu Studio Making Good Progress On Their Transition To KDE Plasma
Inkscape 1.0 Released For This Wildly Successful Vector Graphics Program