RADV Driver Gets Big Patch Series For 8-bit & 16-bit Arithmetic, 8-bit Storage

A set of 38 patches have been sent out that wire in support for the VK_KHR_shader_float16_int8, VK_AMD_gpu_shader_half_float, VK_AMD_gpu_shader_int16, and VK_KHR_8bit_storage extensions to the RADV driver within Mesa.Rhys Perry who started contributing to the Nouveau driver stack has been working on this 8-bit and 16-bit arithmetic support for the Radeon Vulkan "RADV" driver. These 8-bit / 16-bit extensions work for AMD Volcanic Islands GPUs and newer. However, the half-floats support needs LLVM 8.0 or newer due to bugs on LLVM 7.VK_KHR_shader_float16_int8 allows for using 16-bit floating-point types and 8-bit integer types in shader arithmetic operations. VK_AMD_gpu_shader_half_float adds support for the SPV_AMD_gpu_shader_half_float type into Vulkan, which is 16-bit floating point support. VK_AMD_gpu_shader_int16 is about adding the SPIR-V 16-bit signed/unsigned integer support. Lastly, VK_KHR_8bit_storage allows for 8-bit types in uniform and storage buffers and push constant blocks.As part of these patches is also using LLVM's SLP "Superworld-Level Parallelism" vectorizer by RADV.These new patches can be found on Mesa-dev but will hopefully be merged soon into Mesa 19.1 . Great seeing these few remaining unimplemented Vulkan extensions being worked on by this Mesa Radeon Vulkan driver while the official AMDVLK Vulkan driver has already supported these 8-bit/16-bit capabilities.