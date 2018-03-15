RAD Game Tools Adds Telemetry Visualizer Linux Support To Their Portfolio

Valve still hasn't acquired RAD Game Tools, but their close relationship still continues to be paying off with good Linux support out of RAD's game development tools for those developers wishing to target Linux.
RAD Game Tools have generally supported Linux with their different offerings from Oodle compression to the Miles Sound System and also being the ones helping Valve develop the former VOGL debugger. As of this week, their Telemetry product now works on Linux too with its CLI tools and visualizer where as previously they just supported Linux for capturing from its server component.
Telemetry is used for analyzing a game/application's performance in close detail and does a splendid job at visualizing the collected information. RAD Game Tools has promoted Telemetry for its support on many different platforms including game consoles while now the visualizer interface can be used from Linux too rather than just capturing on Linux and visualizing the results on say Windows.
More information on Telemetry is available from RADGameTools.com. For those not wishing to pay the high RAD costs, the open-source scene continues getting better for performance counters/analytics/visualizations with great options like RenderDoc, APITrace, the Linux kernel perf subsystem paired with any number of suites, more graphics drivers now exposing hardware performance counters, etc.
Add A Comment