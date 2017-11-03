R600 Gallium3D Receiving Some New Improvements By David Airlie
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 3 November 2017 at 06:00 AM EDT. 12 Comments
In between hacking on the RADV Vulkan driver, managing DRM-Next, and his other activities at Red Hat, David Airlie has now sent landed some improvements to the aging R600 Gallium3D driver and more improvements are on the way.

Yesterday were several new R600 commits for this driver that supports from the ATI Radeon HD 2000 series through the AMD Radeon HD 6000 series graphics processors.

This work includes support for early depth/stencil test and other changes for eventually introducing support for image shaders.

Then over on the mailing list are updated patches for R600 atomic support for then being able to turn on OpenGL 4.2's ARB_shader_atomic_counters extension that is also needed for OpenGL ES 3.1 support.

We'll see what else David pushes out in the days ahead. He still does have more GL 4.2 patches for R600g that have yet to be merged. Currently short of the HD 5800 / HD 6900 series, R600g taps out at OpenGL 3.3 compliance with most of the AMD developers being busy enough focusing on the bring-up of current and future hardware.
