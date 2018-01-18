These days when Dave Airlie isn't busy managing the DRM subsystem or hacking on the RADV Vulkan driver, he's been spending a fair amount of time on some OpenGL improvements to the aging R600 Gallium3D driver. That's happened again and he's landed some more improvements just ahead of the imminent Mesa 18.0 feature freeze.
Airlie has been recently working on some notable improvements to R600g. The latest now in Mesa Git for 18.0 is ARB_shader_clock support. ARB_shader_clock is the extension for providing a monotonically incrementing shader counter for figuring out local timing information within a shader invocation.
Besides that he has also landed a number of commits improving the R600 SB back-end.
Those still running with these pre-GCN AMD/ATI graphics cards can check out the latest Mesa Git activity here.
