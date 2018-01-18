R600 Gallium3D Gets Some Last Minute Improvements In Mesa 18.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 18 January 2018 at 05:39 AM EST. 1 Comment
RADEON --
These days when Dave Airlie isn't busy managing the DRM subsystem or hacking on the RADV Vulkan driver, he's been spending a fair amount of time on some OpenGL improvements to the aging R600 Gallium3D driver. That's happened again and he's landed some more improvements just ahead of the imminent Mesa 18.0 feature freeze.

Airlie has been recently working on some notable improvements to R600g. The latest now in Mesa Git for 18.0 is ARB_shader_clock support. ARB_shader_clock is the extension for providing a monotonically incrementing shader counter for figuring out local timing information within a shader invocation.

Besides that he has also landed a number of commits improving the R600 SB back-end.


Those still running with these pre-GCN AMD/ATI graphics cards can check out the latest Mesa Git activity here.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
GPU Voltage Control Support Coming To AMDGPU Driver
RADV Gets Another Optimization For Micro-Benchmarks
AMDGPU Queues More Fixes For Linux 4.16
RADV Vulkan Driver Now Supports VK_EXT_discard_rectangles
AMD Posts Last KFD Kernel Patches For Discrete GPUs, Needed For Upstream ROCm
Tessellation Shaders Land For RadeonSI NIR Backend
Popular News
The Combined Impact Of Retpoline + KPTI On Ubuntu Linux
Intel Posts Updated Microcode Files For Linux
Firefox 59 Is Dropping GTK2 Support
AMD Retpoline Benchmarks From FX To Threadripper & EPYC
AMD CPUs Are Potentially Vulnerable To Spectre / Variant 2
Nextcloud Rolls Out Audio/Video/Chat Support