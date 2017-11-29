After recently getting some older Radeon GPUs to OpenGL 4.2 with new R600g patches and making other improvements to R600g, David Airlie has now sent out a set of patches for getting compute shaders and GLSL 4.30 working for some older pre-GCN GPUs with the R600 Gallium3D driver.
Airlie sent out today patches getting compute shaders and GL Shading Language 4.30 working in R600g. It seems to be working out the best at the moment with the Radeon HD 6400 "Caicos" graphics cards while the HD 6900 "Cayman" series currently hangs on compute. For running OpenGL 4 on R600g, the HD 5800 series and HD 6900 series generally tends to be the best due to having real FP64 support working where as the other generations of hardware only expose OpenGL 3.3 by default (but can use a version override to later GL4 versions if not needing FP64 support).
While these patches are fairly rudimentary and not yet passing all tests, he's hoping to merge the work soon (potentially disabled by default) to avoid having to rebase the code in the future.With these patches plus OpenGL robustness patches, R600g could soon be exposing OpenGL ES 3.1.
These 22 patches to get OpenGL compute shaders running on R600g can be found via this mailing list post.
