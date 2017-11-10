OpenGL Atomic Counters Land For R600 Gallium3D

Support for atomic counters have landed within the R600 Gallium3D driver that continues to be used by pre-GCN graphics cards from the Radeon HD 2000 series through the Radeon HD 6000 series.
Landing by David Airlie for R600g is support for ARB_shader_atomic_counters as needed by OpenGL4.2 and ARB_shader_atomic_counter_ops as introduced for OpenGL 4.6. The ARB_shader_atomic_counters extension is also needed for OpenGL ES 3.1 support.
Those unfamiliar with atomic counters in the context of OpenGL can learn more via the OpenGL Wiki or spec registry.
That's it for now though on the R600g front. Most R600g class hardware remains bound to OpenGL 3.3 for now though until emulated/software-driven FP64 support lands.
