Just days after David Airlie landed R600g image shader support and other patches for this Radeon HD 2000 through HD 6000 series open-source driver, he's enabled support for another GL4 extension.
The OpenGL 4.5 ARB_cull_distance extension is now supported by R600g. ARB_cull_distance is used for whole primitive culling during the primitive clipping stage.
With just over two dozen lines of code, R600G has support. R600g implements most of OpenGL 4.5 as well as other 4.3~4.4 extensions, but officially only the Radeon HD 5800/6900 series have OpenGL 4.2 support due to native FP64 capabilities while the rest of the R600g line-up is at OpenGL 3.3. Though many Linux gamers do have success overriding the OpenGL version for getting more GL4 games running on R600g, since not many anyways make use of FP64. We'll see how much further R600g gets tuned out in its lifespan.
