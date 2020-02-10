Radeon R600 Gallium3D Lands NIR Support In Mesa 20.1
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 10 February 2020 at 04:32 PM EST. 1 Comment
MESA --
While not yet suitable for gamers or serious end usage, the Radeon "R600" Gallium3D driver that supports the Radeon HD 2000 through HD 6000 (pre-GCN) graphics cards now has an experimental NIR back-end.

Independent developer Gert Wollny has been working on this R600 NIR support, similar to the RadeonSI NIR support that materialized nicely last year and is now used by default as part of RadeonSI's OpenGL 4.6 enabling with Mesa 20.0. But in the R600g case, it's NIR support for that vintage graphics driver not seeing much attention these days besides a few rare commits and what is pursued by community developers.

In the case of the R600 NIR support, besides all the usual caveats in using a new compiler back-end, this back-end doesn't yet support tessellation shaders, compute shaders, image loads/stores, work-group shared volumes, or SSBO atomics. There are also a variety of optimizations still missing from this NIR support compared to the existing and default TGSI code-path.


From the hardware side, currently the NIR code is only known to work with Evergreen GPUs: the Radeon HD 5000 series.


So while the R600 NIR support was merged today, it was done to aide in developing in mainline now as opposed to carrying many patches out-of-tree and continually needing to re-base. But for end-users it will still likely be a while before it's ready, all while the R600 Gallium3D usage is on the decline with the GPUs becoming quite old and more software depending on Vulkan or GL4 functionality not present for these pre-GCN parts.
1 Comment
Related News
The OpenCL 2.0 CTS Can Now Run On Gallium3D Clover - But Doesn't Pass The Tests
Zink In Mesa For OpenGL Over Vulkan Should Be Back To Supporting OpenGL 3.0 Soon
Mesa 20.0-RC2 Brings Many Intel Vulkan + OpenGL Gallium3D Driver Fixes
Mesa 20.0-rc1 Released With Intel Gallium3D Default, OpenGL 4.6 for RadeonSI, Vulkan 1.2
RADV Re-Enables NGG Geometry Shader Support
Mesa 20.0's RADV Driver Deems Navi/GFX10 Stable, Vulkan 1.2 In Good Shape, ACO Fixes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Just Made A Big Optimization To Help Code Compilation Times On Big CPUs
Intel Quietly Released A Redistributable, Lightweight ME "Ignition Firmware" Binary
NetBSD 9.0 Coming Soon With 64-bit ARM, Updated ZFS, Hardware-Accelerated Virtualization
Learn More About Systemd-Homed For How Linux Home Directories Are Being Reinvented
CPUs From 2004 Against AMD's New 64-Core Threadripper 3990X + Tests Against FX-9590
GNOME 3.36 Is Looking To Be Another Nice Evolutionary Upgrade To The GNOME Desktop
Qt-Powered Lumina Desktop 1.6 Released For BSD/Linux Systems
Systemd 245 Shipping Soon With Systemd-Homed, Systemd-Repart Partitioner