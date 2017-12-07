David Airlie Continues With Holiday Improvements For R600g
Last month Red Hat developer David Airlie landed shader image support and other GL4 extension work for the R600 Gallium3D driver that is used for older, pre-GCN AMD graphics processors. For those still relying upon these aging GPUs, David Airlie is continuing with improvements on R600g this month.

In between hacking on the RADV Vulkan driver, David has continued pushing more improvements to this Gallium3D driver that otherwise doesn't see too much activity these days. In the past few days has been a number of R600 commits to Mesa 17.4-dev Git.

Some of the recent work includes support for TGSI compute shaders on Evergreen GPUs along with other compute-related improvements and a variety of fixes.

Meanwhile, on the mesa-dev mailing list are signs of more R600g work coming. His latest patches are working on compute and GDS code within the R600/SB back-end.


If you are still using R600g with a HD 2000 through HD 6000 series graphics card, what more are you hoping to see out of this open-source driver? Let us know in the forums.
5 Comments

