R600 Gallium3D Gets More Fixes, Experimental SB Tessellation Support

If you are still running with a pre-GCN AMD graphics card, a number of R600 Gallium3D commits landed in Mesa Git over night as well as an interesting patch series on the Mesa mailing list.
Hitting Mesa 17.4-dev Git a few hours ago were a number of R600 Gallium3D fixes. This time around the various fixes come courtesy of VMware's Roland Scheidegger, a long time Mesa developer. They are a variety of minor fixes. It's nice to see nevertheless as R600g doesn't get too much action these days.
Meanwhile, Red Hat's David Airlie posted a set of 21 patches that is baking R600 SB tessellation support. R600g already supports tessellation shaders but this is about supporting them with the SB shader back-end for optimizations. Airlie is still testing this code but so far is at least panning out for Unigine Heaven.
Unfortunately, nothing to report on any progress of the "soft" FP64 support for R600g for allowing non-HD5800/HD6900 GPUs for having OpenGL 4.0+ support. That is the elephant in the room for most while the HD 5800 / HD 6900 series offers OpenGL 4.3 support recently rather than OpenGL 3.3 with the other pre-GCN GPUs.
