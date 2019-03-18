Qt 3D Pairs Nicely With Vulkan & NVIDIA RTX To Make A Beautiful Path Tracer
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 18 March 2019 at 04:12 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Not to be confused with Apple's Quartz graphics layer, a new open-source project called Quartz by developer Michał Siejak is producing stunningly beautiful results while being powered by the Vulkan graphics API, making use of Qt 3D, and NVIDIA RTX support within this path tracer.

Michał Siejak open-sourced his "Quartz" project this past week and it's the latest open-source Vulkan project catching our eyes. Quartz is a path tracer designed around NVIDIA RTX (and, yes, does require a NVIDIA GPU) and delivering stunning results as an open-source path tracer that works on Windows and Linux. Beyond that, it offers a JavaScript/ES7-like description language for interacting with this path tracing renderer. The ES7-based description language is based on Qt5's QML.

Here are some samples produced by Quartz:


Building out this path tracer for Linux does require Qt 5.12+ and unfortunately most Linux binaries come without the Vulkan support enabled, so to try out this renderer you may end up having to re-build Qt5 yourself.

It will be interesting to watch this Vulkan RTX path-tracer mature and those wanting to learn more can do so via the GitHub project page.

Now if only this was spun into a nice open-source graphics benchmark...
