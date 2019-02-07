Qualcomm Vibrator Driver Queued For Linux 5.1
The mainline Linux kernel support continues to improve for various ARM SoCs and different Android smartphone features. The latest driver on its way to the mainline Linux kernel is an adaptation of Android's Qualcomm MSM vibrator.

Just over three-hundred lines of code is the new msm-vibrator driver now queued into the input subsystem ahead of the upcoming Linux 5.1 kernel. This basic driver is enough to get the vibration hardware working with various Qualcomm-powered devices, like the LG Nexus 5.

So should you be running a supported device and have been wanting to get the hardware vibrator working, the Linux 5.1 kernel is set to introduce this new driver based on the msm_pwm_vibrator code used by various Android+Qualcomm devices.
