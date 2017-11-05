New Qualcomm Saphira Server CPU Added To GCC
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 5 November 2017 at 06:41 AM EST. 1 Comment
HARDWARE --
Details are very scarce on the new Qualcomm "Saphira" processor, but initial support for it was added this week to the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC).

Qualcomm Saphira isn't turning up much in search engines besides some trademark applications and the likes, but this new CPU is seeing quick support in GCC, perhaps due to GCC 8 feature development ending soon.

The basic patch adds the new -mcpu and -mtune options for this "saphira" model name. The patch confirms that Qualcomm Saphira is an ARMv8.3-A processor and is making use of the company's Falkor CPU cores. Falkor only ended up getting officially announced this summer as a CPU core built for "cloud workloads" and servers and is a fully-custom ARM design. There can be up to 48 Falkor CPUs on a single SoC.

Qualcomm had been using the "Centriq" branding around the Falkor CPU cores while now there is this new Saphira that is for either next-gen or targeting a different segment. We should see soon enough.

Saphira also turned up in LLVM Git for LLVM/Clang 6.0 quietly one month ago.

Perhaps we'll hear more of Qualcomm's Saphira next week at SC17.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
CompuLab Announces The Tiny Fitlet2 Linux PC, Powered By Intel Apollo Lake
"Chai" As An Effort For Reverse-Engineered ARM Mali T-Series Graphics
Etnaviv Gallium3D May Eventually Tackle OpenCL
Purism Librem 5 Linux Smartphone Campaign Set To End At Around $2 Million
Mining Monero On The CPU & Ethereum On The GPU
Purism Now Shipping Their Laptops With Intel ME Disabled
Popular News
Valve Now Reports The Steam Linux Marketshare At Just 0.35%
Wine 3.0 Still Expected Around EOY With D3D11; Wayland & D3D12 On Roadmap
WireGuard Could Soon Be On Its Way To The Linux Kernel
ReactOS 0.4.7-RC1 Is The Latest As "Open-Source Windows"
SuperTuxKart 0.9.3 Released With New Tracks, Built-In Screen Recorder
F1 2017 On Linux Will Support Vulkan