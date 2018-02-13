Qualcomm Rolls Out ~110k Lines Of New Kernel Code For Snapdragon 845 Display Support

Qualcomm in cooperation with Google developers and Rob Clark of Freedreno/MSM has sent out a set of kernel patches amounting to over 110,000 lines of new kernel code for the MSM DRM driver to bring-up display support for the SDM845.
SDM845 is the new high-end Snapdragon 845 SoC. The Snapdragon 845 with the Adreno 630 graphics inside provide for a mighty powerful ARM SoC for high-end Android smartphones in 2018. Qualcomm currently is relying upon their downstream MSM DRM driver modifications to a Linux 4.14-based kernel while now Google developers appear tasked with getting this work upstream.
The code sent out today is 110,234 lines, including header files and DeviceTree bindings. The code is massive in size as it does include SDE/DPU, a new display framework of similar nature to AMDGPU's DC display stack. This code also includes initial DisplayPort support for the MSM DRM driver.
More details on this Snapdragon 845 enablement work for MSM DRM can be found via dri-devel. On the 3D graphics side, there has also been initial Adreno 600 series enablement taking place as well for the Freedreno Gallium3D driver.
