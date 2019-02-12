Qualcomm FastRPC Driver Going Mainline For Offloading Tasks To The DSP
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 12 February 2019 at 06:39 AM EST. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
The latest Qualcomm driver working its way to the mainline Linux kernel is the FastRPC driver and should arrive with Linux 5.1.

FastRPC is an in-kernel IPC mechanism for clients to make remote method invocations across DSP/APPS boundaries. The intent of Qualcomm FastRPC is allowing tasks to be easily offloading to the DSP hardware, such as easily punting work from the Snapdragon processor to the Qualcomm Hexagon on capable SoCs.

Details on FastRPC can be found via the Qualcomm Developer Network.

As of today, the FastRPC kernel driver has made it into char-misc-testing, the tree of Greg Kroah-Hartman's for the char subsystem code before pushing it into his -next branch. Assuming the testing goes well, the Qualcomm FastRPC code will be part of the Linux 5.1 merge window in just a few weeks.

This FastRPC code for mainline was worked out by Linaro developers and also includes DMA-BUF export support. Until now the FastRPC kernel code was just housed in Qualcomm's various downstream kernels around Android.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Linux 5.0-rc6 Released - Still On Track For A Normal Release
Intel Sends In Their Last Batch Of Graphics Driver Feature Updates For Linux 5.1
ARM Mali 400/500 DRM Driver Volleyed Out Again, Trying To Get Into The Mainline Kernel
Linux 5.0-rc5 Released: This Kernel Release Is Calming Down Nicely
Linux DRM Gets CRTC Background Color Property For Memory Bandwidth Savings
HMM Gets New Features/Improvements, Nouveau Support Aligned For Linux 5.1
Popular News This Week
Electron Apps Are Bad, So Now You Can Create Desktop Apps With HTML5 + Golang
VLC 4.0 Media Player Eyeing New User Interface, Better Wayland Support & VR/3D
LibreOffice 6.2 Shipping Today With User Interface Improvements, Many New Features
GTK+ No More - It's Just GTK As Developers Prepare For This Year's GTK 4.0
Using LLVM Clang To Compile The Linux Kernel Is Heating Up Again Thanks To Google
There's Finally A GUI For Manipulating Intel CPU Voltages Under Linux