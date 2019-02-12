Qualcomm FastRPC Driver Going Mainline For Offloading Tasks To The DSP

The latest Qualcomm driver working its way to the mainline Linux kernel is the FastRPC driver and should arrive with Linux 5.1.
FastRPC is an in-kernel IPC mechanism for clients to make remote method invocations across DSP/APPS boundaries. The intent of Qualcomm FastRPC is allowing tasks to be easily offloading to the DSP hardware, such as easily punting work from the Snapdragon processor to the Qualcomm Hexagon on capable SoCs.
Details on FastRPC can be found via the Qualcomm Developer Network.
As of today, the FastRPC kernel driver has made it into char-misc-testing, the tree of Greg Kroah-Hartman's for the char subsystem code before pushing it into his -next branch. Assuming the testing goes well, the Qualcomm FastRPC code will be part of the Linux 5.1 merge window in just a few weeks.
This FastRPC code for mainline was worked out by Linaro developers and also includes DMA-BUF export support. Until now the FastRPC kernel code was just housed in Qualcomm's various downstream kernels around Android.
2 Comments