Qualcomm Reportedly Wanting To Exit ARM Server CPU Business

Calxeda as the first interesting ARM-based servers didn't pan out and the company went bust, attempts by the likes of AMD at ARM server CPUs so far have not panned out, and now today is a report that Qualcomm is looking to end its Centriq server CPU line or sell off that division.
While the parts began shipping and they have some interesting offers up to a 48-core SoC and they were punctual with their Linux kernel support for these "Falkor" CPU cores, GCC support, etc. It looks like the Centriq server division isn't making financial sense for Qualcomm. This is a bit surprising with their current Centriq wares offering competitive cost and performance-per-Watt to the x86 server competition.
According to a report out by Bloomberg, they plan to exit the server chip business but it will be interesting to see if the division gets successfully sold off given the past ARM server CPU attempts, the heavy competition from Intel, and now AMD EPYC making significant headway as well with their very capable server CPUs.
