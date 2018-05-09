Qualcomm Reportedly Wanting To Exit ARM Server CPU Business
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 9 May 2018 at 12:03 PM EDT. 7 Comments
HARDWARE --
Calxeda as the first interesting ARM-based servers didn't pan out and the company went bust, attempts by the likes of AMD at ARM server CPUs so far have not panned out, and now today is a report that Qualcomm is looking to end its Centriq server CPU line or sell off that division.

While the parts began shipping and they have some interesting offers up to a 48-core SoC and they were punctual with their Linux kernel support for these "Falkor" CPU cores, GCC support, etc. It looks like the Centriq server division isn't making financial sense for Qualcomm. This is a bit surprising with their current Centriq wares offering competitive cost and performance-per-Watt to the x86 server competition.

According to a report out by Bloomberg, they plan to exit the server chip business but it will be interesting to see if the division gets successfully sold off given the past ARM server CPU attempts, the heavy competition from Intel, and now AMD EPYC making significant headway as well with their very capable server CPUs.
7 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
System76 Begins Rolling Out The New Oryx Pro With Coffeelake CPU + NVIDIA Graphics
MIPS Shows Off Their New Linux Kernel Port To nanoMIPS
MIPS Rolls Out New I7200 Processor Core Using New nanoMIPS ISA
USB 3.2 Work Is On The Way For The Linux 4.18 Kernel
There's Finally A Device Using Broadcom's VideoCore V GPU
Purism Begins Librem 5 Developer Docs, Using "Phosh" Wayland Shell & GNOME Apps
Popular News This Week
One Of LLVM's Top Contributors Quits Development Over CoC, Outreach Program
The Shiny New Features Of X.Org Server 1.20
KDE Plasma 5 Stack Should Now Be In Good Shape For FreeBSD Ports
NVIDIA Ends The GeForce Partner Program
Linux Kernel Hardens Sound Drivers Against Spectre V1 Vulnerability
Linux 4.18 Set To Receive Scheduler Optimization For vCPUs