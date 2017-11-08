Qualcomm Centriq 2400 Series ARM Server CPUs Officially Launch - Up To 48 Cores

Qualcomm began sampling their 10nm 48-core ARM server CPU last year while today it officially launched.
Qualcomm has been working on Centriq with its Falkor cores for quite some time now and are already working on what appears to be the next-gen "Saphira" while today they rolled out these first 10nm server products in the Centriq 2400 series.
The Centriq 2400 processors uses the Falkor CPU cores as Qualcomm's own ARMv8-based custom design, run up to 2.6GHz per core and up to 48 cores, and TDPs from 65 to 120 Watts.
The Centriq 2434 processor will carry a list price of $888 USD and comes with 40 cores and the Centriq 2452 with 46-cores at $1,373. Or the 48-core, full-featured Centriq 2460 with 60MB L3 cache and 6-channel DDR4 memory support will come at $1,995 USD.
It will be interesting to run some cross-comparison benchmarks to Intel Xeon and AMD EPYC when getting access to any Centriq hardware as this is arguably the most interesting ARM server hardware since the days of Calxeda.
More details at Qualcomm.com.
10 Comments