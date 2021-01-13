Qualcomm To Acquire High Performance ARM SoC Startup NUVIA
Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 13 January 2021 at 09:43 AM EST. 2 Comments
NUVIA, the startup focused on making new high performance ARM CPUs for the data center that has talked up big performance capabilities and big performance-per-Watt advantages, is being acquired by Qualcomm.

While Qualcomm has tried with data center SoCs in the past with their Centriq processors, they announced this morning they are acquiring NUVIA. Qualcomm is paying out $1.4 billion USD to acquire NUVIA.

Qualcomm stated in today's announcement, "NUVIA CPUs are expected to be integrated across Qualcomm Technologies’ broad portfolio of products, powering flagship smartphones, next-generation laptops, and digital cockpits, as well as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, extended reality and infrastructure networking solutions...As part of the transaction, NUVIA founders Gerard Williams III, Manu Gulati and John Bruno, and their employees will be joining Qualcomm."

It will be very interesting to see how this plays out moving ahead...
