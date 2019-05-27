NVIDIA Releasing Quake II RTX Open-Source In Two Weeks

NVIDIA announced the EGX platform from Computex 2019 for accelerating AI at the edge. But if that news doesn't interest you, they also announced in June will be the formal Quake II RTX ray-traced game port release and will be open-source.
Since the start of the year we've seen work happening on an RTX / VK_NV_ray_tracing port of Quake II that pairs nicely with NVIDIA's latest RTX Turing graphics cards. Back during GDC they were also teasing this Quake II RTX work while now they announced it will see a formal release on 6 June.
Quake II RTX will be released on 6 June and work for those with the GeForce RTX GPUs and other capable ray-tracing/path-tracing hardware. The basic game (first three levels) will be available free but you need to own a copy of Quake II if wishing to enjoy the entire campaign with all of the assets.
The code to Quake II RTX will be open-source via GitHub. More details via the NVIDIA blog.
