Lars Knoll Shares His Technical Vision For The Qt 6 Tool-Kit

Longtime KDE/Qt developer Lars Knoll (and current CTO of The Qt Company) has shared his technical vision for the upcoming Qt 6 tool-kit.
Qt 6 development will begin heating up more with the initial Qt 6.0 release expected out by the end of 2020. During some summer holidays, Lars Knoll spent some time thinking about his technical vision for how he would like Qt6 to shape-up in relation to Qt5.
As was already known, Qt 6 should be evolutionary to Qt 5 and not disruptive to users or its developers. Qt 6 should offer "a large degree of compatibility" with Qt 5.
Qt 6.0 development will be focused on preparing the tool-kit for the future, cleaning up their code, improving their maintenance workflow, delivering a next-generation QML implementation, support next-generation graphics, unified and consistent tooling, C++ API improvements, and expanded programming language support.
For QML in Qt 6 the hope is to have stronger typing, making JavaScript an optional feature of QML, better tooling integration, and removal of components inadequate to its current design.
For next-generation graphics, Qt 6 will have to explore use of the Vulkan API while also having to deal with Direct3D 12 on Windows and Metal on macOS. A new "Rendering Hardware Interface" is being worked on for Qt in order to abstract those graphics APIs.
More details on Lars Knoll's technical vision for Qt 6 can be found via the Qt blog.
5 Comments