Qt Developers Begin Brewing Their WebAssembly Plans
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 9 March 2018 at 08:54 AM EST. 3 Comments
The Qt Company developers are soliciting feedback from developers and the community about what they would like to see out of WebAssembly support for the tool-kit.

WebAssembly is now supported by all major web browsers as a binary format for allowing sandboxed executable code in web pages that is nearly as fast as native machine code. Many different projects are figuring out how to make use of WASM or offer support for it moving forward, including the Qt tool-kit.

Morten Sørvig of The Qt Company is currently working on Qt for WebAssembly and is basing the current development branch on Qt 5.11. Qt's WebAssembly support is making use of EmScripten as the SDK. Among the open items to do are work on improving the binary size and load time, handling embedded fonts, pthreads support not being readily available now in WASM due to security changes, QML handling, and other areas.

If you would be interested in using Qt5 on a web-page via WebAssembly, you can join the new discussion on the Qt development list.
