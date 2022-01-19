KDE Enjoys Improvement For Much Better NVIDIA Wayland GBM Experience

A QtWayland module change has landed that should greatly improve the NVIDIA Wayland experience when running the KDE desktop on modern NVIDIA drivers offering GBM API support.
The change to Qt Wayland is about moving the Wayland socket polling to a separate event thread. In turn this particularly benefits NVIDIA with their latest proprietary 495+ drivers supporting GBM as an alternative to the EGLStreams approach they previously pushed along for the years of supporting Wayland.
Those testing out this change have found it working well with no breakage, "makes things usable again", "seems to fix all the update issues and hasn't introduced any stability problems", and other praise. One tester added, "this is just night-and-day difference. It's clearly resolving issues related to stuttering and sluggish GUI that I saw pre applying the fix."
See this invent.kde.org thread for all the details on this big improvement for using NVIDIA with the KDE Plasma Wayland session.
2 Comments