Qt Wayland's Maintainer Is Leaving The Company

While the Qt5 tool-kit on Wayland is in fairly good shape in recent times, the Qt Wayland module that provides the Wayland platform abstraction and helpers for assembly Qt-based Wayland compositors could run the risk of regressing.
The future of QtWayland was brought up on the Qt mailing list this week with QtWayland developer Johan Helsing leaving The Qt Company. The hope is there will be no reduced work on Qt Wayland support especially with several companies relying upon it as well as the community, but it was Johan that carried out much of the heavy lifting for this toolkit on Wayland.
Tor Arne Vestbø of The Qt Company did reaffirm that the Wayland support module is important to the company and they would like to see it continued. However, as of now they have no dedicated developer for this module.
Hopefully the Qt Wayland code will not be put at risk but unfortunate timing considering all the low-level changes abound this year as they work on the changes for Qt 6.0. We are crossing our fingers that Qt 6.0 on Wayland will emerge in even better shape than it is now without regressing and best wishes to Johan on his future endeavors.
