Qt for WebAssembly Tech Preview Reaches Beta

As part of next month's Qt 5.11 tool-kit update, a new technology preview module will be WebAssembly support for running Qt5 user-interfaces within your web-browser.
The Qt Company has today issued their beta of this upcoming Qt WebAssembly Technology Preview addition. In modern web-browsers supporting WASM, Qt 5.11 will allow Qt apps to be run directly inside the sandboxed browser window. Qt developers are currently recommending the use of the Firefox web browser as it's currently delivering the fastest WASM compilation performance. Additionally, this module currently does not support Windows as a host platform.
More details on the WebAssembly technology preview via today's beta announcement while more details can be found via the Qt blog.
