Qt Shader Tools Looks To Become Official Qt6 Module

The currently-experimental Qt Shader Tools allows for graphics/compute shader conditioning and used by the in-development Qt graphics abstraction layer for supporting Vulkan / Metal / Direct3D / OpenGL APIs.
Qt Shader Tools offers various shader features in preparing them for consumption by different graphics APIs. Qt Shader Tools is currently used ahead of time for QtGUI with Qt 5.14+. But for Qt 6.0, Qt Shader Tools is going through the appropriate steps for becoming a formal Qt 6 module for compiling and translating shaders between interfaces.
Qt Shader Tools can prepare shaders both ahead-of-time and at run-time and the plan by The Qt Company is ultimately to ship it as part of Qt 6.0 with preparing for good coverage of modern graphics APIs.
So Qt Shader Tools is now going through the formalities in looking to become an official module beginning with Qt 6.0 for graphics/compute shader handling.
Qt 6.0 is slated for release before the end of 2020 if all goes well.
