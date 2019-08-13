Being evaluated for Qt 5.14 is shipping Qt PDF that allows PDF documents to be rendered/viewed inside QWidget-based applications.
Qt PDF would be introduced as a technical preview module for Qt 5.14. This Qt component is currently built off the PDFium library. PDFium as part of the Chromium sources for Qt WebEngine is already within the Qt tree and their goal would be to re-use that existing code for the PDF library support.
But there has been some questions about this Qt PDF support if it would be better using the Poppler library instead, but that is GPL licensed and could cause issues for some developers, among other concerns about the Qt PDF implementation.
More details on the possible Qt PDF plans for Qt 5.14 can be found via this mailing list thread.
