Qt Open-Source Downloads Temporarily Offline Due To Severe Hardware Failure
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 20 January 2021 at 07:34 AM EST. 2 Comments
QT --
Several readers have expressed concerned that Qt open-source downloads have disappeared but The Qt Company has now commented it's only a temporary issue due to a "severe hardware failure" in the cloud.

Qt's open-source online installer and offline packages are not currently working for the open-source options but the commercial downloads are working. While that may raise concerns given Qt's increasing commercial focus, The Qt Company posted to their blog that this interruption around open-source package downloads is due to a reported major hardware problem at their cloud provider.

Apparently a disk failure at Qt's unnamed cloud provider caused both of their servers handling the open-source downloads to go offline. They are currently working on restoring service but reportedly due to severe issues in their disk system both of their servers are offline. This brought down the main download front-end and delivery system master but Qt mirrors should be accessible if tapping them directly.

Qt commercial downloads are not affected as they are handled by different systems/clouds.

More details on this temporary issue via the Qt blog.

So much for the redundancy and reliability of the cloud...
2 Comments
Related News
The Qt Company Is Tomorrow Moving Qt 5.15 To Its Commercial-Only LTS Phase
Linux 5.11 Finally Flushes Out Its Qt4 Code For Configuring Kernel Builds UI
Qt Design Studio 2.0, Qt Creator 4.14 Released
Qt 6.0 Officially Released
Qt 6.0's 3D Renderer Is Much Improved But More Work Remains
Qt 6.1, Qt 6.2 Expected To Come Sooner With Tightened Release Cycles
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Decides To Land NVIDIA RTX 30 "Ampere" Support In Linux 5.11
Wine 6.0 Released With A Plethora Of Improvements For Windows Software On Linux
FreeBSD Continues Work On Ridding Its Base Of GPL-Licensed Software
Better Microsoft Surface Support Is On The Way With Linux 5.12
CloudLinux Announces AlmaLinux As Their 1:1 RHEL Fork, Alternative To CentOS
CentOS Hyperscaler Effort Approved With Backing From Facebook, Twitter
Corellium Posts Very Early Linux Port To Apple M1 Macs
Open-Source "Nouveau" Driver Now Supports NVIDIA Ampere - But Without 3D Acceleration