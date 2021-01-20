Qt Open-Source Downloads Temporarily Offline Due To Severe Hardware Failure

Several readers have expressed concerned that Qt open-source downloads have disappeared but The Qt Company has now commented it's only a temporary issue due to a "severe hardware failure" in the cloud.
Qt's open-source online installer and offline packages are not currently working for the open-source options but the commercial downloads are working. While that may raise concerns given Qt's increasing commercial focus, The Qt Company posted to their blog that this interruption around open-source package downloads is due to a reported major hardware problem at their cloud provider.
Apparently a disk failure at Qt's unnamed cloud provider caused both of their servers handling the open-source downloads to go offline. They are currently working on restoring service but reportedly due to severe issues in their disk system both of their servers are offline. This brought down the main download front-end and delivery system master but Qt mirrors should be accessible if tapping them directly.
Qt commercial downloads are not affected as they are handled by different systems/clouds.
More details on this temporary issue via the Qt blog.
So much for the redundancy and reliability of the cloud...
2 Comments